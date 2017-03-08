Tucson blogger Jes Baker works unapologetically to promote body positivity

While reading a post from her favorite lifestyle blogger , Jes Baker, a then 20-something Tucson native, had an epiphany. "It's really sad that this was the first time I had ever entertained the idea - and believe me, it was still a question mark sort of idea for a while - but once I started to process this concept I couldn't stop," Baker recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.