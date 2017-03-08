Tucson blogger Jes Baker works unapol...

Tucson blogger Jes Baker works unapologetically to promote body positivity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

While reading a post from her favorite lifestyle blogger , Jes Baker, a then 20-something Tucson native, had an epiphany. "It's really sad that this was the first time I had ever entertained the idea - and believe me, it was still a question mark sort of idea for a while - but once I started to process this concept I couldn't stop," Baker recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) 14 hr Pamela_e 159
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mon BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mon Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC