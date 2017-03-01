Trump's speech highlighted victims of crimes by immigrants - ...
President Donald Trump is ordering the Department of Homeland Security to create an office called "VOICE" serving "victims of immigration crime." The announcement at the president's speech to a joint session of Congress, where he also featured family members of victims allegedly killed by immigrants, elicited groans from Democrats in the audience.
