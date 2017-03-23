This Austin-based startup is gunning ...

This Austin-based startup is gunning to be the next FedEx killer instead of Uber

When Uber unveiled its same-day delivery service, UberRush, it was supposed to be the FedEx killer , dominating local business deliveries and changing how businesses move goods around a city. Two years later, UberRush is still only in the three cities it initially launched in, while a new name has been quietly growing around the rest of the country.

