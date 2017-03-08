The harsh reality for Anthropologie: It's still selling the wrong clothes

The harsh reality for Anthropologie: ...

13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

For troubled women's clothier Anthropologie, the first warning flags went up back in 2015. Sales were lackluster in the first quarter of the year, a slip that executives chalked up to a weak selection of dresses: Some of the silhouettes were wrong, and so were the fabric choices and price points.

