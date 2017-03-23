The eldest Trump kids headed to Aspen for spring break this...
For the Trump family, spring break means hopping aboard Trump Force One and heading out to Aspen for a week of skiing. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric - descended on the resort with their partners, children, and about 100 Secret Service agents this week, according to the Aspen Times.
