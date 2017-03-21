Target Names Jeff Burt Senior Vice President, Grocery, Fresh Food and Beverage
In this role, Burt will help advance and execute Target's food and beverage strategy, which is centered on defining a differentiated guest experience through a curated assortment, quality products and competitive prices. He will report to Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton.
