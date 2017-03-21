Target Names Jeff Burt Senior Vice Pr...

Target Names Jeff Burt Senior Vice President, Grocery, Fresh Food and Beverage

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

In this role, Burt will help advance and execute Target's food and beverage strategy, which is centered on defining a differentiated guest experience through a curated assortment, quality products and competitive prices. He will report to Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 2 hr Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 7 hr Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mon wtf 324
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Mar 18 Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC