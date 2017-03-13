Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales
In this Wednesday, May 11, 2016, file photo, fashion designer Victoria Beckham arrives for the screening of the film Cafe Society at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|7 hr
|Part Time Seasona...
|12
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|the real truth
|321
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Wed
|oldtimer 2
|2
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Wed
|Mike
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Tue
|Mr Trudeau
|2
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Tiaa73
|205
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC