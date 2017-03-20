Target hires grocery veteran to recharge its food division
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based chain said Monday that Jeff Burt will assume the title of senior vice president, grocery, fresh food and beverage on April 10. Burt was most recently the president of the Fred Meyer division of Kroger Co. and worked at that company for 30 years.
