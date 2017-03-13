Tainted Meat Scandal Hits Brazil's Biggest Food Companies
Brazilian meat producers including JBS SA and BRF SA, the country's top exporters of beef and chicken, are being investigated as part of a probe into an alleged bribery scheme involving agricultural inspectors and the sale of spoiled food. Federal police served hundreds of court orders Friday morning, including more than 30 detention warrants, in what local media says is the largest police operation in the country's history.
