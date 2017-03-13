Suspect to be charged in stabbing, attempted carjacking at Meijer
The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges against the man accused of stabbing a woman in a Meijer parking lot last week. Gonzalez was supposed to be in court Monday, but was still hospitalized after being shot by Grand Rapids Police over the weekend during his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|13 hr
|Karma Police
|11
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|harley
|182
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Tiaa73
|205
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC