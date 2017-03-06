Store closures will push 30% of US malls to the brink of death
Since the start of the year, more than 1,500 store closures have been announced by retailers including JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, American Apparel, The Limited, and Abercrombie & Fitch. Most of the closures will happen over the next several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|20 hr
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Really
|318
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mon
|almeta2017
|5
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 3
|Surprised
|797
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC