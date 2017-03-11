Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Given a oeHolda Rating at Jefferies Group LLC
's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
