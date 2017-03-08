Southern District Of New York Dismiss...

Southern District Of New York Dismisses Securities Fraud Claims As...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On February 27, 2017, Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed with prejudice a putative class action brought on behalf of purchasers of Wal-Mart de Mxico SAB de CV American Depositary Shares against Wal-Mex, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. , and two Wal-Mex executives. Fogel v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 39 min Bird 6
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Wed Pamela_e 159
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC