Sorry, Macy's, T.J. Maxx Isn't What's Killing You -- This Is
Speaking at the UBS Consumer & Retail Conference, Karen Hoguet said that, contrary to popular belief, the biggest threat to her company is not online retail, but off-price brands like T.J Maxx, which is owned by TJX Companies Hoguet added, "We've spent a lot of time trying to make our experience better vis a vis the off-price retailers because I think that's been the bigger competitive threat for us over time." As you can see, Macy's shares have tumbled, while the stocks of the off-price retailers, especially Ross and Burlington, have soared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|Hootus
|322
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Sat
|Golden Rule Stay ...
|5
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Fri
|GlowBid
|798
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 17
|User
|13
|Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for...
|Mar 17
|Riton
|1
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC