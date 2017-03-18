Sorry, Macy's, T.J. Maxx Isn't What's...

Sorry, Macy's, T.J. Maxx Isn't What's Killing You -- This Is

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Speaking at the UBS Consumer & Retail Conference, Karen Hoguet said that, contrary to popular belief, the biggest threat to her company is not online retail, but off-price brands like T.J Maxx, which is owned by TJX Companies Hoguet added, "We've spent a lot of time trying to make our experience better vis a vis the off-price retailers because I think that's been the bigger competitive threat for us over time." As you can see, Macy's shares have tumbled, while the stocks of the off-price retailers, especially Ross and Burlington, have soared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 4 hr Hootus 322
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Sat Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri GlowBid 798
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 17 User 13
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC