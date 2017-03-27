Some Gordmans department stores bough...

Some Gordmans department stores bought by rival chain

Read more: Canada.com

Another department store operator has won the chance to buy about half of Gordmans' more than 100 stores out of bankruptcy. Stage Stores Inc. said Thursday that it was the winning bidder for Gordmans' assets, and it plans to buy and run at least 50 stores and one of Gordmans' distribution centres.

Chicago, IL

