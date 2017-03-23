Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance
Shoe Carnival, Inc. updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65.
