Sears, watching spending and inventory, limits adjusted loss
Sears, stung by higher charges, reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, but its adjusted loss was smaller than last year and investors were encouraged that the company closely controlled inventory and expenses. Sales at Sears and Kmart stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, dropped 10.3 percent.
