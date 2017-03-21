Sears Warns of - Substantial Doubt' A...

Sears Warns of - Substantial Doubt' About Company's Future

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sears Holdings Corp. acknowledged "substantial doubt" about its ability to keep operating, raising fresh concerns about a company that has lost more than $10 billion in recent years. The retailer added so-called going-concern language to its latest annual report filing, suggesting that weak earnings have cast a pall on its future as a business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 1 hr Releived 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 9 hr Prometheus 325
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 15 hr Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 20 hr Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC