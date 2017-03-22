Sears has "substantial doubt" about i...

Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a Sears store in Pittsburgh. Sears said that there is "substantial doubt" that it will be able to remain in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 1 hr huh 326
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... 7 hr itstartedwithLacy... 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 11 hr Releived 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Tue Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC