Sears and Kmart owner says 'substantial doubt' it can stay in business

Sears and Kmart owner says 'substantial doubt' it can stay in business The iconic American retailer warns after years of struggle it could go out of business Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mNYRen The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned Tuesday that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets. "Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Sears Holdings said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

