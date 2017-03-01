RPT-UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported. The German company said no injuries or deaths were reported relating to the vehicles that it will begin recalling in the U.S. market in July when parts become available.
