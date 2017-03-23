Rohinie Bisesar, woman accused of Sho...

Rohinie Bisesar, woman accused of Shoppers Drug Mart killing, refuses legal aid lawyers

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 2 hrs ago, titled Rohinie Bisesar, woman accused of Shoppers Drug Mart killing, refuses legal aid lawyers. In it, CBC News reports that:

Rohinie Bisesar, 41, is facing a first degree murder charge. She said she does not want Legal Aid lawyers representing her.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
she in Milton jail

Toronto, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/north-america/2017...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 8 hr WrkinClasJoe92 7
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Wed DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... Mar 22 itstartedwithLacy... 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC