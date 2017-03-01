Retailer Meijer getting name on former Tiger Stadium site
Midwest retailer Meijer has reached an agreement to sponsor the playing field at a new development at the former site of Tiger Stadium in Detroit. The Detroit News reports Grand Rapids-based Meijer is giving the Detroit Police Athletic League $750,000 for at least five years of naming rights for "Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|3 hr
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC