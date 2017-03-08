Retail Isn't Dead, It's Just Evolving: Could It Be A Generational Buying Opportunity?
If somebody told you that the retail sector wasn't completely dead, but was just re-organizing, you would probably look at it in a little bit of a different light, right? Companies that we write about like Macy's , GNC , and GameStop have all been victims of the assumption that the retail industry is simply going to die off. Companies with other discount models also continue to thrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Fri
|Kurt
|7
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC