Retail Earnings Expectations: Ascena Vs. Urban Outfitters
The big retailers have reported their latest quarterly results, showing varying degrees of success during the holiday shopping period. This week a number of smaller and second-tier retailers take their turns in the earnings spotlight, including Ascena Retail Group Inc and Urban Outfitters, Inc. .
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|almeta2017
|5
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Sat
|Lynda
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Fri
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Surprised
|797
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
