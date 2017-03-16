Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for Rite Aid
There are 1 comment on the Daily Political story from 15 hrs ago, titled Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for Rite Aid. In it, Daily Political reports that:
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rite Aid in the last few weeks: 3/8/2017 - Rite Aid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Shares of Rite Aid have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year due to dismal earnings performance in two of the last three quarters.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Political.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
They go by direction of stock if for 3hrs the stock goes down -ev comments for another 3 hrs stocks goes up +ev comments or they work for there own interests. (Most analyst)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|4 hr
|McPat
|3
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|6 hr
|User
|13
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|10 hr
|Dentec
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Thu
|the real truth
|321
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Wed
|oldtimer 2
|2
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Tiaa73
|205
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC