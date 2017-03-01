Recall Alert: Mercedes-Benz Set To Call In 1 Million Vehicles For Fire Risk
Daimler AG said it will recall 1 million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported from a defective fuse. The German automaker said that no injuries or deaths have been reported to them regarding the vehicles.
