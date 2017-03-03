Rattles recalled after reports of children gagging on small parts
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents to a rattle recall . Some plastic Oball Rattles can break and pose a choking hazard to young children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
