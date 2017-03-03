Rattles recalled after reports of chi...

Rattles recalled after reports of children gagging on small parts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents to a rattle recall . Some plastic Oball Rattles can break and pose a choking hazard to young children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... 4 hr Lynda 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? 20 hr Harsh but Fair 2
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 21 hr Surprised 797
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Thu sharon gutierrez 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC