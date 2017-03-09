RadioShack Successor Enters Bankruptcy as Retail Woes Persist
The company that set out to revive the fortunes of RadioShack, the venerable consumer-electronics chain, filed for bankruptcy after failing to keep up with changing consumer habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|20 hr
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mon
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC