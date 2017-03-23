Police, Fire a " March 23

Franklin United Methodist Community, 1070 W. Jefferson St.: A resident reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday that a bracelet was missing from her room. Macy's, 1251 U.S. 31 North: Police responded at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday to a report of theft.

