Pink diamond worth millions shown in London ahead of auction
The company says the gem should fetch more than $60 million when put on the block April 4, which would represent a record for a pink diamond sold at auction. It said Monday the 59.60-carat gem is the largest flawless fancy pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America.
