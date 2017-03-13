Pier 1 Imports chair recall

Pier 1 Imports chair recall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Pier 1 Imports is recalling over 13,000 sets and 700 individual bistro chairs due to a fall hazard. The recall is for the Neely and Dahila bistro chairs sold separately and part of a set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 50 min Karma Police 11
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) 6 hr harley 182
News Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08) Sun Tiaa73 205
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC