Pepperell man accused of defrauding store
A 42-year-old Pepperell man is facing a felony count of theft by deception after he was arrested for allegedly making more than $2,000 worth of fraudulent return transactions while working for Dick's Sporting Goods at the Pheasant Lane Mall. Officers were called to the store on Dec. 15 for a report of a theft, and learned that Raby had made the fraudulent returns repeatedly over the previous three months, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Wed
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|Wed
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Wed
|Releived
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 17
|GlowBid
|798
|Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for...
|Mar 17
|Riton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC