Pepperell man accused of defrauding store

A 42-year-old Pepperell man is facing a felony count of theft by deception after he was arrested for allegedly making more than $2,000 worth of fraudulent return transactions while working for Dick's Sporting Goods at the Pheasant Lane Mall. Officers were called to the store on Dec. 15 for a report of a theft, and learned that Raby had made the fraudulent returns repeatedly over the previous three months, according to a press release.

