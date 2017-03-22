Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy fi...

Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy filing, up to 500 store closings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Herald

Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy filing, up to 500 store closings Discount footwear chain Payless ShoeSource may seek bankruptcy court protection and close up to 500 stores Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://usat.ly/2nBgzWQ Discount footwear chain Payless ShoeSource reportedly may seek bankruptcy court protection and close as many as 500 stores as the Kansas-based company joins other retailers struggling with a consumer shift to online shopping. Payless initially plans to shut down 400 to 500 stores as part of its latest reorganization plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 3 hr DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... 14 hr itstartedwithLacy... 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 18 hr Releived 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Tue Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC