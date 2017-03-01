Office Depot profit soars as it cuts ...

Office Depot profit soars as it cuts cost

Office Depot's profit soared in the most recent quarter as the office supply retailer cut costs and benefited from an extra week in the period. But it also warned that it expected sales to fall as it continues to close stores and lose some customers.

