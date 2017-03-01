Office Depot profit soars as it cuts cost
Office Depot's profit soared in the most recent quarter as the office supply retailer cut costs and benefited from an extra week in the period. But it also warned that it expected sales to fall as it continues to close stores and lose some customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC