Office Depot Inc (ODP) EVP Stephen R. Calkins Sells 45,434 Shares of Stock
Office Depot Inc EVP Stephen R. Calkins sold 45,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $207,633.38.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|Mar 22
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC