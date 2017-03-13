Nearly 1 million Hyundai Sonatas reca...

Nearly 1 million Hyundai Sonatas recalled

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly one million Sonatas after an issue could cause the seat belts to become detached, according to safety reports. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the recall includes the Sonata midsize sedans from model years 2011 through 2014 as well as the Sonata hybrid from model years 2011 through 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 4 min User 13
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... 54 min Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... 3 hr Dentec 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 19 hr the real truth 321
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Wed oldtimer 2 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Tue Mr Trudeau 2
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC