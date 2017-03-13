Nearly 1 million Hyundai Sonatas recalled

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly one million Sonatas after an issue could cause the seat belts to become detached, according to safety reports. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the recall includes the Sonata midsize sedans from model years 2011 through 2014 as well as the Sonata hybrid from model years 2011 through 2015.

