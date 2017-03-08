National retailer to close town centre store

Part of the Arcadia Group, the retailer offers women's clothing from sizes 14 to 32 and has more than 300 stores across the UK. A spokesman from the Arcadia Group said: "I can confirm that this store is scheduled to close and the last day of trade will be March 11. "We are always looking at how to shape our retail business, as well as increasing our brands' presence on-line by offering our customer even more choice."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex County Times.