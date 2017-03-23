More big brands pull ads from YouTube...

More big brands pull ads from YouTube in widening boycott

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

An advertising boycott of YouTube is broadening, a sign that big-spending companies doubt Google's ability to prevent marketing campaigns from appearing alongside repugnant videos. PepsiCo, Wal-Mart Stores and Starbucks on Friday confirmed that they have also suspended their advertising on YouTube after the Wall Street Journal found Google's automated programs placed their brands on five videos containing racist content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... 3 hr Jimmy 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 15 hr WrkinClasJoe92 7
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Wed DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... Mar 22 itstartedwithLacy... 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC