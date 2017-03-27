More Big Brands Pull Ads from YouTube...

More Big Brands Pull Ads from YouTube in Widening Boycott

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

An advertising boycott of YouTube is broadening, a sign that big-spending companies doubt Google's ability to prevent marketing campaigns from appearing alongside repugnant videos. PepsiCo, Wal-Mart Stores and Starbucks on Friday confirmed that they have also suspended their advertising on YouTube after the Wall Street Journal found Google's automated programs placed their brands on five videos containing racist content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... 9 hr Shopaholic 3
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 11 hr Confused 10
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... Sun In memory of Zach... 1
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Sat Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... Mar 22 itstartedwithLacy... 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC