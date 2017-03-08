Metallica launches exclusive merch li...

Metallica launches exclusive merch line with Urban Outfitters

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

The line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and a beanie, and include designs based on Metallica songs like "Creeping Death" and their Damaged Justice tour. You can check out the whole selection, which will be available in-store and online, now at UrbanOutfitters.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 20 hr Kurt 7
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC