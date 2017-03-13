L.L. Bean's sales level in 2016 as retailer weathers boycott
Outdoors specialty retailer L.L. Bean says sales were flat for a second straight year in 2016 -- a year in which the family-owned company weathered a boycott over a relative's political contributions in support of U.S. President Donald Trump. Revenues reached $1.6 billion for the fiscal year.
