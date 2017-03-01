Judge: 86-year-old jewel thief Payne too sick for trial
In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, Doris Payne speaks during an interview in Atlanta. Payne, a well-known jewel thief who reflected on her six-decade criminal career in a 2013 documentary, has been deemed too ill to stand trial for an alleged 2015 theft.
Read more at Houston Chronicle.
