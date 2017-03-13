JEFFERIES: 4 reasons Tiffany will con...

JEFFERIES: 4 reasons Tiffany will continue to shine

Shares of Tiffany & Co., the American luxury jewelry retailer, could rise further as the company's margins and earnings improve, according to Jefferies. "With a strong brand that has supported pricing power historically coupled with recent and future talent upgrades, we believe shares can still rise from here," said a team of "The reinvigoration of fashion jewelry is underway, visible to us , and beginning to show in the numbers," they said.

