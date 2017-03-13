J.C. Penney lists the 138 stores it i...

J.C. Penney lists the 138 stores it is planning to close J.C. Penney...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 13 hr GlowBid 798
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 23 hr McPat 3
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Fri User 13
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Fri Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Fri Dentec 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Thu the real truth 321
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Wed oldtimer 2 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC