Insider Q&A: Girding for net neutrali...

Insider Q&A: Girding for net neutrality fight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Some tech companies are gearing up for a fight over Obama-era rules that prohibit broadband providers from treating some web services - ahem, their own - better than rival services. But the new FCC chairman, appointed by President Donald Trump, is a fierce critic of these rules, which are known as net neutrality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 18 hr Hootus 322
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Sat Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri GlowBid 798
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 17 User 13
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC