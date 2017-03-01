Hudson's Bay's bid for Macy's stumble...

Hudson's Bay's bid for Macy's stumbles, say sources

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: CBC News

Hudson's Bay has not yet found a major institutional investor to serve as an equity partner in its bid for Macy's sources told Reuters. Hudson's Bay Co., owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's Inc ., over a month after approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? 7 hr Harsh but Fair 2
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 8 hr Surprised 797
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Thu sharon gutierrez 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC