Hudson's Bay in talks to buy U.S. luxury chain Neiman Marcus: report
Hudson's Bay is in talks to buy struggling U.S. luxury retail chain Neiman Marcus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The newspaper reports that Neiman's owners - the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and private-equity firm Ares Management LP - are holding sale discussions with the iconic Canadian retailer.
