How Trump's Vow To Protect Second Amendment Is Causing Turmoil for Outdoor Retailers
While U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to "totally" protect the Second Amendment has eased gun owners' worried minds, his lax stance on firearms is causing a negative impact on the outdoor retail industry. The F.B.I. said it conducted 2.23 million background checks in February, representing a 14% decline from February 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|Tiaa73
|205
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 10
|Kurt
|7
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC