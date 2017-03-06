Home Depot Responds to Lead-Safe Demand

Home Depot Responds to Lead-Safe Demand

The Home Depot has reportedly pledged to host events and initiatives aimed at educating customers on lead-based paint safety practices. The move is in response to an investor's call for the Atlanta-based giant to do something about lead issues and exposures to children.

