Home Depot Responds to Lead-Safe Demand
The Home Depot has reportedly pledged to host events and initiatives aimed at educating customers on lead-based paint safety practices. The move is in response to an investor's call for the Atlanta-based giant to do something about lead issues and exposures to children.
